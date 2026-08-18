Nick Gonzales News: On bench Tuesday
Gonzales is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Gonzales went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run Monday after missing the previous two contests due to a facial contusion, which he sustained Friday on a hit-by-pitch. The 27-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday while Jared Triolo picks up a start at the hot corner while batting ninth.
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