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Nick Gonzales News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:17pm

Gonzales is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Gonzales went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run Monday after missing the previous two contests due to a facial contusion, which he sustained Friday on a hit-by-pitch. The 27-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday while Jared Triolo picks up a start at the hot corner while batting ninth.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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