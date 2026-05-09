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Nick Gonzales News: Raps out four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Gonzales went 4-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Giants.

Gonzales' bat had been cooling off earlier in the week, as he entered Saturday on an 0-for-11 skid. He bounced back with his first four-hit game of the season, which was his third multi-hit effort of May. The infielder has made consistent contact this season, batting .323 with a .758 OPS, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and six doubles across 36 contests. He has yet to hit a home run, though he's never had more than seven long balls in a season. Gonzales has earned a near full-time role this season, playing at third base against right-handed pitchers and at second against southpaws.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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