Nick Gonzales News: Reaching base frequently
Gonzales went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk Friday against the Reds.
Gonzales was on base four times, marking the eighth time in his last 12 games that he's reached base multiple times. He also has multiple hits seven times in that span, good enough to maintain a .457 average with five RBI and seven runs scored. Gonzales has provided very little power -- he has a .047 ISO across 117 plate appearances, but he's been a decent source of counting stats while providing a very strong batting average. After beginning the season in a part-time role, he has also started 12 straight games.
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