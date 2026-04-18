Nick Gonzales News: Riding pine Saturday
Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Gonzales will take a seat Saturday after going 3-for-16 with three RBI during his stretch of four consecutive starts. His absence will allow Nick Yorke to bat sixth while starting at third base.
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