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Nick Gonzales News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Gonzales will take a seat Saturday after going 3-for-16 with three RBI during his stretch of four consecutive starts. His absence will allow Nick Yorke to bat sixth while starting at third base.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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