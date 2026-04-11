Nick Gonzales News: Sitting down Saturday
Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
An 0-for-3 performance in Friday's contest snapped Gonzales' three-game hitting streak, and he'll now get a day to rest while Brandon Lowe starts at second base and Nick Yorke covers third.
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