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Nick Gonzales News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

An 0-for-3 performance in Friday's contest snapped Gonzales' three-game hitting streak, and he'll now get a day to rest while Brandon Lowe starts at second base and Nick Yorke covers third.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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