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Nick Gonzales News: Sitting down Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Arizona.

Gonzales will get a day to reset after going 0-for-10 with three strikeouts across his last three games. His absence will allow Jared Triolo to start at the hot corner and bat seventh.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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