Nick Gonzales News: Sitting down Thursday
Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Arizona.
Gonzales will get a day to reset after going 0-for-10 with three strikeouts across his last three games. His absence will allow Jared Triolo to start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More