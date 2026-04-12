Nick Gonzales News: Sitting in second straight game
Gonzales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Gonzales is on the bench for the second straight game while he's underwhelmed to begin the season with a .267/.313/.333 slash line over 48 plate appearances. The 26-year-old looks as though he may have to settle for a utility role with Nick Yorke (.969 OPS over 37 plate appearances) having made a strong early case for a regular spot in the lineup at third base while Jared Triolo (knee) is on the shelf.
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