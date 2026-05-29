Nick Gonzales News: Starting Friday vs. Minnesota

Gonzalez (knee) is starting at third base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Twins on Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Gonzalez was removed from Thursday's game against the Cubs due to left knee discomfort, but he's been cleared to play in the first game of the Pirates' weekend home series. He's struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 2-for-22 (.091) with one RBI, two runs and seven strikeouts over his last six games.