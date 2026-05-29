Nick Gonzales News: Starting Friday vs. Minnesota
Gonzalez (knee) is starting at third base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Twins on Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Gonzalez was removed from Thursday's game against the Cubs due to left knee discomfort, but he's been cleared to play in the first game of the Pirates' weekend home series. He's struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 2-for-22 (.091) with one RBI, two runs and seven strikeouts over his last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More