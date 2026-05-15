Nick Gonzales News: Taking seat Friday
Gonzales is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
After starting 21 games in a 22-game stretch, Gonzales has now been on the bench for two straight for the first time since mid-April. It will be Jared Triolo handling the hot corner again for the Pirates.
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