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Nick Gonzales News: Timely hit in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 10:35pm

Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Padres.

Gonzales started the first six games of the season, but he has started only three of five contests since the arrival of Konnor Griffin. He delivered a two-run single in the ninth inning to provide some insurance to Pittsburgh's lead in the ninth inning. Despite some inconsistent playing time, Gonzales has at least one hit in seven of his nine starts while driving in seven and scoring six runs.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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