Nick Gordon News: Shipped to Kansas City
The Orioles traded Gordon to the Royals on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gordon signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore in the offseason and failed to make the Opening Day roster after turning in a .310 OPS across 30 plate appearances in spring training. He'll now get another shot in the Royals organization, though he still doesn't project as anything more than organizational depth for Triple-A Omaha.
