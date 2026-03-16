Nick Hernandez News: Cut from major-league camp

The Athletics reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp Sunday.

Hernandez was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 31-year-old right-hander spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level but made 10 appearances in the majors with the Astros, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits and eight walks over 10.2 innings.