Nick Hernandez News: Cut from major-league camp
The Athletics reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp Sunday.
Hernandez was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 31-year-old right-hander spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level but made 10 appearances in the majors with the Astros, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits and eight walks over 10.2 innings.
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