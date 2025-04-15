Nick Hernandez News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Astros recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros optioned Luis Contreras to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Hernandez has tossed seven innings in the minors this season, logging 7:2 K:BB and a 1.29 ERA. He'll provide Houston depth out of the bullpen after Contreras threw 35 pitches in relief Monday.