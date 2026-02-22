Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Bats leadoff in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Kurtz went 0-for-3 out of the leadoff spot during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Though this is only the first action of the spring for Kurtz, Martin Gallegos notes that there's a real possibility the slugger could man the leadoff role to start the 2026 campaign. Manager Mark Kotsay explained that the order isn't solidified at this point, and the reason for having Kurtz atop the order in spring games is to get him several at-bats early in exhibitions. However, he also likes the idea of Kurtz leading off, per Gallegos. "My opinion, getting the best hitter on the team the most amount of at-bats is productive," said Kotsay. "Especially when that at-bat comes around the 18th through the 21st out of a game when a starter is going through a lineup a third time, it's nice to get those guys an opportunity. It presents a leverage situation."

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
12 days ago
What Is A Dynasty League In Fantasy Baseball?
MLB
What Is A Dynasty League In Fantasy Baseball?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
31 days ago