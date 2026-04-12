Nick Kurtz News: Clubs first homer in win
Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Mets.
Kurtz went deep for the first time in 2026 on Sunday, victimizing Mets ace Freddy Peralta in the third inning. After beginning the season with a 1-for-17 dry spell in March, the standout first baseman is turning things around in April. Over his last 32 at-bats, Kurtz is batting .281 with three extra-base hits, three RBI, 10 walks and one stolen base.
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