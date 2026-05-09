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Nick Kurtz News: Crosses plate three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old saw his homer drought extend to 13 games, but he's hardly been unproductive during that span. Kurtz is batting .283 (15-for-53) since April 25 with four doubles, a triple, two steals, seven runs, eight RBI and a 9:16 BB:K, and his on-base streak stands at 33 contests.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
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