Nick Kurtz News: Extends on-base streak to 30 games
Kurtz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Kurtz continued his on-base tear, tallying a pair of singles and drawing a walk to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. It marked the first baseman's 35th walk of the campaign, trailing only Mike Trout (36) for the MLB lead. Not known for his speed, Kurtz also swiped his fourth bag of the season, already doubling his total from 2025. The power numbers haven't been overwhelming, but the 23-year-old's ability to consistently reach base has fueled a solid start to 2026, as he's slashing .252/.414/.409 with five homers, five doubles, 17 RBI and 19 runs across 35 contests.
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