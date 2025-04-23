Nick Kurtz News: First major-league hit in debut

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Wednesday's win over Texas.

Making his major-league debut, Kurtz delivered a two-out RBI single to drive in the third run of the Athletics' four-run first frame. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick has a fairly clear pathway to reps at first base in the majors, as Tyler Soderstrom moved to left field to accommodate for the arrival of Kurtz on Wednesday. Kurtz slashed .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs, seven doubles and 24 RBI over 97 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas this year, and his power profile makes him an intriguing add in most mixed fantasy leagues for teams needing some pop.