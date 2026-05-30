Nick Kurtz News: Homers again Saturday

Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Kurtz is rebounding after a brief rough patch earlier in the week when he went 0-for-11 across three games versus the Mariners. He's cranked a homer in consecutive contests against the Yankees, giving him 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman is also batting .283 with a .925 OPS, 40 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases across 57 games.