Nick Kurtz News: Homers again Saturday
Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.
Kurtz is rebounding after a brief rough patch earlier in the week when he went 0-for-11 across three games versus the Mariners. He's cranked a homer in consecutive contests against the Yankees, giving him 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman is also batting .283 with a .925 OPS, 40 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases across 57 games.
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