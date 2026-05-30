Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Homers again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Kurtz is rebounding after a brief rough patch earlier in the week when he went 0-for-11 across three games versus the Mariners. He's cranked a homer in consecutive contests against the Yankees, giving him 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman is also batting .283 with a .925 OPS, 40 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases across 57 games.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago