Nick Kurtz News: Homers, draws three walks in win

Kurtz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three walks in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

With the Athletics trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Kurtz took Jordan Leasure deep for a two-run shot to tie the game. It was just Kurtz's second homer of the season, and he's now driven in six runs over the last three contests. After batting .083 over the first seven games of the season, Kurtz has five multi-hit games over his last 13 contests and is now slashing .235/.429/.368 with two long balls, nine RBI, nine runs scored, two stolen bases and a 23:30 BB:K across 91 plate appearances.