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Nick Kurtz News: Homers in third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Kurtz went deep in the fifth inning to give the Athletics the lead for good. The first baseman's power has turned back on -- this was his third straight game with a homer after going 15 contests without one. He's up to eight long balls, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored, five stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple while batting .276 with a .923 OPS over 43 games this season. He'll continue to be a swing-and-miss risk with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate, but the power potential makes up for it.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
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