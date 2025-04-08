Nick Kurtz News: Hot start at Triple-A

Kurtz is hitting .412 (14-for-37) with four home runs in eight games for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz's assignment to Triple-A is notable, as all the other top college hitters from the 2024 draft class (aside from Cam Smith), were assigned to Double-A. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz impressed in spring training with the Athletics, putting up a .973 OPS with two home runs and a 5:7 K:BB, and hasn't slowed down. His strong start to the season could see him called up earlier rather than later as a result.