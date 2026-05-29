Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Lifts solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees.

Kurtz had gone 12 contests without a homer and three games without a hit entering Friday. He ended both droughts with a long ball in the first inning off Carlos Rodon, though that was only to cut the Athletics' deficit to 4-1 after a rough first inning saw A's starting pitcher Luis Severino (arm) leave the game. Kurtz hasn't displayed as much power early this year as he did in 2025, but when he has, he's done it in bunches. The first baseman is batting .274 with a .900 OPS, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 56 games.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago