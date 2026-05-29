Nick Kurtz News: Lifts solo shot

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees.

Kurtz had gone 12 contests without a homer and three games without a hit entering Friday. He ended both droughts with a long ball in the first inning off Carlos Rodon, though that was only to cut the Athletics' deficit to 4-1 after a rough first inning saw A's starting pitcher Luis Severino (arm) leave the game. Kurtz hasn't displayed as much power early this year as he did in 2025, but when he has, he's done it in bunches. The first baseman is batting .274 with a .900 OPS, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 56 games.