Nick Kurtz News: Lifts solo shot
Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees.
Kurtz had gone 12 contests without a homer and three games without a hit entering Friday. He ended both droughts with a long ball in the first inning off Carlos Rodon, though that was only to cut the Athletics' deficit to 4-1 after a rough first inning saw A's starting pitcher Luis Severino (arm) leave the game. Kurtz hasn't displayed as much power early this year as he did in 2025, but when he has, he's done it in bunches. The first baseman is batting .274 with a .900 OPS, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 56 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 254 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 254 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More