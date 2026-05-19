Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Plates five runs in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kurtz went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, five RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-6 victory versus the Angels.

Kurtz plated the first run of the game with a single in the third inning. He added a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. The five RBI were a season high for Kurtz and marked the second-highest total of his career, behind the eight runs he drove in during his historic four-homer performance last July. He's been hot in May, batting .328 with three homers, 13 runs, 19 RBI and three stolen bases through 17 contests.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago