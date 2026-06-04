Nick Kurtz News: Plates game-winning run
Kurtz went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Kurtz had been mostly silent throughout Wednesday's game, but he stepped up when it mattered the most and launched a single to left field that scored Alika Williams in the 10th inning. This was Kurtz's fifth straight game with an RBI, a stretch in which he's also hitting .444 with a 1.545 OPS.
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