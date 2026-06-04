Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Plates game-winning run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Kurtz had been mostly silent throughout Wednesday's game, but he stepped up when it mattered the most and launched a single to left field that scored Alika Williams in the 10th inning. This was Kurtz's fifth straight game with an RBI, a stretch in which he's also hitting .444 with a 1.545 OPS.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Kurtz See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago