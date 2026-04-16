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Nick Kurtz News: Racks up season-high three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Texas.

The 23-year-old slugger collected a season-high three RBI on Wednesday, also posting his fourth multi-hit effort of the year. Although Kurtz mashed right-handed pitching to the tune of a 1.153 OPS a year ago, he's off to a sluggish start versus right-handers in 2026. He has a .650 OPS through 42 at-bats against righties so far, though Kurtz did enter Wednesday with an elite 58.6 percent hard-hit rate overall and should find his power stroke soon enough.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
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