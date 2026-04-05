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Nick Kurtz News: Reaches base five times, swipes bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:34pm

Kurtz went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks, one run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

Kurtz entered play Sunday in a 2-for-24 slump with a 6:13 BB:K to begin the season. Kurtz walked in the first, singled and stole his second base in the third, walked and scored in the fifth, hit a ground-rule double in the sixth for his first extra-base hit of the season and walked again in the seventh. Perhaps it will help propel Kurtz into a hot streak at the plate. He's now slashing .148/.361/.185 across 36 plate appearances and is still looking for his first home run and RBI of the season.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
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