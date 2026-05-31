Nick Kurtz News: Reaches base four times Sunday
Kurtz went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored and two walks in Sunday's 13-8 loss against the Yankees.
Kurtz was unable to extend his home run streak to three games, but he reached base in four of five plate appearances, highlighted by an RBI double in the eighth inning. The first baseman will close May with a .333/.456/.569 slash line, 13 extra-base hits (five homers), 26 RBI, 21 runs and three stolen bases across 28 games during the month. His .939 OPS through 58 total games ranks fifth among qualified MLB hitters.
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