Nick Kurtz News: Receives Triple-A assignment

Kurtz will begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com reports.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz impressed in spring training with the Athletics, putting up a .973 OPS with two home runs and a 5:7 K:BB. He finished his brief, 12-game pro debut at Double-A Midland and will move up a level to begin the 2025 campaign. Kurtz will be just a step away from the big leagues and has a good chance to make his major-league debut at some point this season.