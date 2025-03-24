Nick Kurtz News: Returns to action Sunday

Kurtz (hand) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Cubs in Cactus League play.

Kurtz returned to action for the first time since March 15, when he was removed from a game against the Rangers after being hit in the right hand by a pitch. He served as a backup designated hitter Sunday, but Kurtz could be ready to play first base when the minor-league season opens later this week. Widely viewed as the top prospect in the Athletics' system, Kurtz was officially reassigned to minor-league camp March 10 but has continued to make occasional Cactus League appearances since that time. He's turned in an excellent spring with a .974 OPS in 31 plate appearances.