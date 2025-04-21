Nick Kurtz News: Slated for promotion to majors
The Athletics are set to promote Kurtz from Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz has slashed a robust .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs with Las Vegas this season and will make his major-league debut after racing through the minors. Kurtz is likely to split time between designated hitter and first base with Tyler Soderstrom, with Brent Rooker shifting to left field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now