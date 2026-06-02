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Nick Kurtz News: Stays hot with 11th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 10:47pm

Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Kurtz tied the game in the third inning by taking Jameson Taillon deep for a 383-foot solo shot to left-center. The homer was his 11th of the season and his third in the last four games as the second-year slugger continues an outstanding stretch at the plate. Over his last 20 games, Kurtz is batting .353 with a 1.156 OPS. On the season, he's now slashing .289/.440/.512 with 12 doubles, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored and six stolen bases across 268 plate appearances.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
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