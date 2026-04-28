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Nick Lodolo Injury: Another rehab start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lodolo (finger) will make his next rehab start Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo fanned seven over five scoreless frames with High-A Dayton on Sunday in his first rehab outing. He threw about 10 breaking balls in that start, and it's likely he'll attempt to incorporate more Saturday as he works his way back from a blister on his left index finger. There's a chance Lodolo returns to the Reds next week after Saturday's outing, but it's also possible the club asks him to make an additional rehab start.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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