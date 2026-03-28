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Nick Lodolo Injury: Bullpen session on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lodolo (finger) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day due to a blister on his left index finger, and after starting to play catch Tuesday, he's now been cleared to resume mound work. If all goes well Sunday, the 28-year-old could make a rehab start in the minors Wednesday.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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