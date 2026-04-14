Nick Lodolo Injury: Could face hitters Friday
Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Lodolo (finger) could face hitters Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Lodolo has thrown a couple bullpen sessions since he had to be pulled off his rehab assignment following a setback with the blister on his left index finger. He has not thrown breaking balls during those sessions, however, and re-incorporating those pitches will be a big test for his blister. If Lodolo does face hitters Friday and gets through that step without issues, he could be cleared to resume a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202615 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week15 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More