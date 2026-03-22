Nick Lodolo Injury: Departs with finger blister

Lodolo was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Guardians due to a blister on his left index finger, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The left-hander allowed two runs on a walk and a two-run homer before exiting the contest without recording an out. It's a concerning development in Lodolo's final outing before the regular season, though the Reds could be pulling him early as a precautionary measure. He should be considered day-to-day for now, with his status likely to be updated in the next day or two.