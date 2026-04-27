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Nick Lodolo Injury: Fires five scoreless in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Lodolo (finger) allowed two hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings for High-A Dayton on Sunday.

Lodolo, who's been on the 15-day injured list since Opening Day due to a blister, kicked off a second rehab assignment Sunday. The left-hander was sharp, throwing 39 strikes among his 51 pitches. His first rehab was cut short when the blister resurfaced as he tried to throw a slider during a start for Dayton on April 2, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. There was no data or reporting on how many sliders Lodolo used Sunday.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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