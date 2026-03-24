Nick Lodolo Injury: Headed to injured list
Lodolo (finger) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lodolo began playing catch Tuesday -- his first time throwing since leaving his start Sunday with a finger blister -- but the Reds have officially concluded that the 28-year-old is better off beginning the season on the IL. The move will give him all the time he needs to recover fully; meanwhile, Brandon Williamson will step in to fill the void in Cincinnati's rotation.
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