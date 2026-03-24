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Nick Lodolo Injury: Headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lodolo (finger) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo began playing catch Tuesday -- his first time throwing since leaving his start Sunday with a finger blister -- but the Reds have officially concluded that the 28-year-old is better off beginning the season on the IL. The move will give him all the time he needs to recover fully; meanwhile, Brandon Williamson will step in to fill the void in Cincinnati's rotation.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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