Nick Lodolo Injury: Making progress
Lodolo is using a new "resource" to deal with his blister issue and is making some progress in his recovery. He played catch on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.
This is not the first time that Lodolo has dealt with the blister issue, and yet one of the problems for him is the lack of a blister specialist to help him out. "Everyone's skin is different," Lodolo said. "How it feels, how you throw the ball, how it comes off of your finger, the pressure. A lot of guys are more middle finger on the ball. I'm more index finger heavy. It's about figuring out how we can manage it. I threw a good amount last year, and it only happened once."
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