Nick Lodolo Injury: Making rehab start Thursday
Lodolo (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Daytona on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
As long as things go well in Thursday's outing, Lodolo will be set to make his season debut for the Reds next week in Miami. The left-hander is working his way back from a blister on his left index finger but was cleared for game action after throwing a successful bullpen session Sunday. When Lodolo is ready to rejoin the rotation, Brandon Williamson could be sent to Triple-A Louisville or the bullpen.
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