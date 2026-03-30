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Nick Lodolo Injury: Making rehab start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Lodolo (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Daytona on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

As long as things go well in Thursday's outing, Lodolo will be set to make his season debut for the Reds next week in Miami. The left-hander is working his way back from a blister on his left index finger but was cleared for game action after throwing a successful bullpen session Sunday. When Lodolo is ready to rejoin the rotation, Brandon Williamson could be sent to Triple-A Louisville or the bullpen.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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