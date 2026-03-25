Nick Lodolo Injury: Move to IL official
The Reds placed Lodolo (finger) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Lodolo had been slated to pitch during the Reds' first series of the season but will instead hit the shelf after he exited his final Grapefruit League start last weekend when he developed a blister on his left index finger. The southpaw was able to resume playing catch Tuesday, so assuming his finger presents no further issues for him while he builds back up, he could be ready to return from the IL when first eligible April 7.
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