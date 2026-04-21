Nick Lodolo Injury: Nears rehab assignment
Lodolo (finger) threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
This was the latest successful step for Lodolo, who had a promising two-inning sim game last week as part of his return from a blister on his left index finger. The left-hander was able to test the skin on his finger by throwing sliders -- the pitch that caused the blister during spring training -- in the bullpen but did not throw it when facing batters. The next step for Lodolo is a rehab assignment that's expected to begin with High-A Dayton on Sunday, when he'll further test the slider and is scheduled for four innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 174 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202622 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More