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Nick Lodolo Injury: Nears rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:34pm

Lodolo (finger) threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This was the latest successful step for Lodolo, who had a promising two-inning sim game last week as part of his return from a blister on his left index finger. The left-hander was able to test the skin on his finger by throwing sliders -- the pitch that caused the blister during spring training -- in the bullpen but did not throw it when facing batters. The next step for Lodolo is a rehab assignment that's expected to begin with High-A Dayton on Sunday, when he'll further test the slider and is scheduled for four innings.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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