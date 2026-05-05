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Nick Lodolo Injury: No limits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Lodolo (finger) expects no limitations when he makes his season debut Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who has been rehabbing from a blister on his left index finger, met with team officials following Saturday's rehab start for Triple-A Louisville and is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list to start against the Astros. The left-hander threw 79 pitches in the rehab outing, including "16 or 17" sliders, which is the pitch that originally caused the blister.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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