Nick Lodolo Injury: Plays catch; IL still possible
Lodolo (finger) played light catch Tuesday with 15-to-20 throws, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lodolo -- who is recovering from a blister on his left index finger -- said afterward that things went OK, but the hurler "didn't sound particularly enthused," per Wittenmyer. The lefty is tentatively slated to make his season debut Saturday versus the Red Sox, but it's considered likely that Lodolo will either be pushed back or placed on the injured list. The Reds will make a decision on Lodolo's status soon.
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