Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo Injury: Poised to come off IL on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lodolo (finger) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's home game against the Astros, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo -- who has been on the shelf all season due to a blister on his left index finger -- made the third and final start of his rehab assignment Saturday, striking out six batters and allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville. The left-hander built up to 79 pitches in the outing, so he should be ready to handle a fairly normal workload next weekend in what would be his 2026 debut for the Reds. Before the Reds lock Lodolo into their upcoming pitching schedule, he'll likely need to complete a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday without incident.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
16 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
24 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
28 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
34 days ago