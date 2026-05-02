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Nick Lodolo Injury: Taking rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Reds transferred Lodolo's (finger) rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Lodolo looked sharp in his rehab outing with High-A Dayton this past Sunday, when he allowed two hits and zero walks while striking out seven across five innings. He's been cleared to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A, and he may need just one outing with Louisville before being cleared to return to the big club. Lodolo is in the final stages of his recovery from a blister on his left index finger that landed him on the 15-day injured list prior to the start of the regular season.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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