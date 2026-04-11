Nick Lodolo Injury: Throws bullpen session
Lodolo (blister) threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Thursday at less-than full intensity, MLB.com reports.
Lodolo's session was described as going well, and the left-hander is scheduled for another one Sunday. The blister reared itself late in spring training and impacted Lodolo's rehab start earlier this month.
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