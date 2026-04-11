Nick Lodolo headshot

Nick Lodolo Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lodolo (blister) threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Thursday at less-than full intensity, MLB.com reports.

Lodolo's session was described as going well, and the left-hander is scheduled for another one Sunday. The blister reared itself late in spring training and impacted Lodolo's rehab start earlier this month.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lodolo See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
6 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago