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Nick Lodolo Injury: Throws sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 8:08pm

Lodolo (blister) threw 31 pitches across two simulated innings of batting practice Friday, MLB.com reports.

A recurring blister, which first popped up toward the end of spring training, landed Lodolo on the injured list to start the season. If he comes out of Friday's session without a setback, the Reds are hoping the left-hander can build up to three innings Tuesday.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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