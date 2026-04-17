Nick Lodolo Injury: Throws sim game
Lodolo (blister) threw 31 pitches across two simulated innings of batting practice Friday, MLB.com reports.
A recurring blister, which first popped up toward the end of spring training, landed Lodolo on the injured list to start the season. If he comes out of Friday's session without a setback, the Reds are hoping the left-hander can build up to three innings Tuesday.
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