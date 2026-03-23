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Nick Lodolo Injury: Will play catch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to play catch Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo had to exit Sunday's Cactus League outing against the Guardians due to a blister on his left index finger. He's tentatively slated to start Saturday versus the Red Sox, but getting pushed back or placed on the injured list are viewed as likelier scenarios for the southpaw. Lodolo has a history of blister problems, so expect the Reds to proceed cautiously so as not to make the issue worse.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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