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Nick Lodolo Injury: Will throw Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:27am

Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who threw a two-inning sim game last Friday, will increase his activity Tuesday. The left-hander has been dealing with a blister on his left index finger since late in spring training.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
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