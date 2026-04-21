Nick Lodolo Injury: Will throw Tuesday
Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Lodolo, who threw a two-inning sim game last Friday, will increase his activity Tuesday. The left-hander has been dealing with a blister on his left index finger since late in spring training.
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